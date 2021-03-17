Amanda Walsh, the owner of Cheeser’s Palace Cafe in downtown Clermont, dreamed of creating a welcoming place for her guests.
“People choose to walk through our front door; we want them to feel like a guest in our home,” said Walsh.
Cheeser’s is a family tradition that dates back to the 1970s. That’s when Walsh’s mother, Carol Kayser, opened a gourmet cheese and gift shop in Ohio. When Walsh’s family closed the shop and moved to south Florida, they ran a restaurant on the intercoastal. Walsh grew up watching her parents run a successful business and aspired to have one of her own.
Walsh went on to work at Publix and retired after her third child was born. During Walsh’s time home with her newborn daughter, the idea to reimagine Kayser’s cheese shop into a European-style breakfast and lunch cafe took shape. Walsh developed a business plan, and with the support of both her mother and her husband, Cheeser’s Palace Cafe was born.
Cheeser’s opened on West Montrose St. in downtown Clermont in 2006. Since its opening, Walsh’s entire family has been involved with the operation. Kayser, now retired, still helps Walsh when possible. Walsh’s three children and husband also work and assist from time to time.
The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They offer a wide variety of classic breakfast dishes, like benedicts, omelets and breakfast sandwiches. One of the most popular breakfast dishes is the Florida Citrus Shrimp & Crab Eggs Benedict, which includes shrimp and a crab claw sauteed in a citrus blend and served with two eggs over easy.
For lunch, the Red Baron sandwich is a crowd favorite—it’s housemade spinach and artichoke dip with buffalo pulled chicken on Cheeser’s ciabatta bread.
The Italian PoPo, named by the Clermont Police Department, is an award-winning sandwich made with Black Forest ham, pepperoni, applewood-smoked bacon, grilled onions and mozzarella cheese with a pesto-mayo spread over ciabatta bread.
Of course, cheese takes center stage at the restaurant. Guests can choose cheese plates with imported French and Italian cheeses or munch on a four-cheese and tomato sandwich with homemade tomato basil Florentine soup.
Cheeser’s also caters to guests with dietary preferences. They offer gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and keto-friendly menu items.
The restaurant owners are accustomed to navigating changes over their 45 years in operation, and this past year adapting to a COVID-19 world was no different.
“We are all changed because of the shutdown, but I am forever grateful for the struggle and tears we went through,” said Walsh.
During the stay-at-home orders issued last March, Cheeser’s set out to help those who were struggling by offering what they called “Angel Meals.” Cheeser’s staff delivered meals to quarantined families, and guests could schedule food to be dropped off to impacted families.
The effort gained traction on social media and allowed the restaurant to continue serving the community.
“What I take away most is the loyalty and love our customers showed us and others. It allowed us to slow down and come together with our customers who were struggling, sick or sad,” Walsh said.
Today, Cheeser’s ensures guest safety with proper sanitation techniques, mask-wearing and encouraging social distancing.
For Walsh, the best part about owning her business is the people she gets to interact with daily.
“After 15 years, we have watched families grow and shrink. We have catered their baby showers, graduations—all the way to their weddings. I am so proud to be a part of my guests’ lives,” she said.