Every year, when it comes to expressing appreciation for the contribution Clermont’s police officers, firefighters and EMTs provide, Ukay Kadam, who owns Guru Indian Restaurant, caters complimentary meals for all the members of the departments.
“I really wanted our Guru team to show appreciation for how valuable our police and fire departments are to protect us every day of the year,” said Kadam. “We love our public servants.”
It’s but one of the many charitable programs Kadam supports, which he’s been doing the past eight years, when he first opened. He gives back to the community throughout the year. Now celebrating over 8 delicious years of tasty success here in Clermont, Uday Kadam likes to give back throughout the year.
Honoring those who are always there to help others is a privilege for Kadam, and one that is greatly appreciated.
“We really can’t thank Uday Kadam and the Guru Indian restaurant team enough for their ongoing support and love that they share with us and our entire community throughout the year,” said Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway. “We really do appreciate their community support while giving back to help us and to help each other while recognizing how we all are here to serve each other.”
He was joined in that expression of gratitude by Clermont Fire Chief David Ezell.
“We sincerely appreciate Uday and the Guru Indian Restaurant as one of our most generous and kind neighborhood partners. It is so nice that they are here to give us their generous support,” Ezell said.
Among the dishes served included butter chicken, beef and vegetarian entrees as well as naan breads and drinks, and seconds and third helpings if so desired. With each bite words of praise and thank you filled the air, including “awesome; so nice; truly delicious; this is a super holiday treat; and thank you very much.”