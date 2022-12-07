Mount Dora resident Francesca Malloy decided to celebrate her 100th birthday by publishing a book, “Stick to the Script,” that provides instruction for writing in cursive.
“I was inspired to assemble the book when I learned that my 12-year-old grandson could not read my letters because they no longer teach cursive writing in school, and I decided to do something about it,” she wrote in an email announcing her book.
“Your front-page story ‘Coloring contest winners,’ prompted me to write and tell you for publication that coloring can now be enhanced by learning to read and write in script,” she said.
The retired teacher’s oversized paperback book combines coloring with lessons in reading and writing cursive.
“It is an easy method to teach reading and writing cursive and also helpful for children from other countries learning the English language,” she said. “Each letter of the alphabet has a page with a nursery rhyme written in print. Below that the rhyme is written in script and below that is a short practice drill for that letter. Each rhyme has an illustration suitable for coloring. The picture and coloring help memorization.”
Malloy, who is 99 years old and looking toward her 100th birthday next year, has four children, “all old enough to be on Social Security now,” she said, and 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A former chorus girl who entertained as part of a USO group during World War Two, Malloy later taught English for 20 years in New York City schools and then practiced law in Brooklyn for 20 years.
“You can accomplish a lot when you live a whole century,” she wrote. “In 2019, I was invited to lunch in Mount Dora and I fell in love with the place. I packed up my stuff (and I have tons of it) and bought a big white house on top of the hill and have been happy here ever since in my retirement.”
“Stick to the Script” was published in September and is available through Amazon.