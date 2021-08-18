According to the Clermont Historic Village Museum’s Facebook page, its 2021 People’s Choice Dessert and Summer Drinks Challenge held Saturday, Aug. 7 was a great success. This was the second year of the event, having resumed after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For this year’s event, summer drinks were added to the offerings.
Several people chose to comment on the Facebook page, first among those being Charlene Holt.
“It was a great experience,” stated Holt.
She was seconded on that by Barbara Sanders.
“Great event! Enjoyed it! Thanks Everyone!” she (sic) stated.
In a third post, Denise Higgins expressed her regret not being able to attend.
“I hope you do it again as I missed this one.” Wrote Higgins.
A number of businesses helped to pull off the event. Among those were : Bacchus Vino Etcetera, Carraba’s Italian Grill, Home Depot and Suncreek Brewery, which donated prizes for the first place winners in each category. Awards and More Laser Engravables made all the winner’s ribbons. Other participants were Wiseman’s Gourmet Popcorn, Sonny’s BBQ and Whistle Stop Bakery.
In addition to the above, the Historic Village Museum thanked the businesses that participated in the competition, as well as volunteers, and event organizer Donna DiGennaro. She, in turn, expressed her appreciation.
“Thank you to all the wonderful people who came to the Village and participated in yesterday’s event,” she stated. “You made the day so much fun!”
DESSERT WINNERS
First place — Viole’s Under the Sweets
Second place — Sugar Mama’s Bakehouse
Third place — Ritter’s Frozen Custard
SUMMER DRINKS WINNERS
First place — Golden Hills Coffee Roasters
Second place — Just Love Coffee Café
Roxanne Brown, with the Clermont Historical Village Museum contributed to this article.