Dr. Charles Helms (holding ceremonial ribbon cutting scissors) and his staff at Citrus Grove Dental Clinic are eager to welcome current and future patients to its new facility, located at 2620 State Road 50, Suite 100, Clermont. Call 407-347-5772.
Ribbon Cutting for Citrus Grove Dental Clinic
- PHOTO COURTESY SOUTH LAKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
