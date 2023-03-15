The South Lake Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for one of its newest members, Cristy Elizabeth Coaching. She is a certified life coach whose primary focus is upon women. As a Life and Empowerment Coach, she specializes in helping women get unstuck and become unapologetically themselves through a 1:1 private coaching program. She can be reached at 352-348-7123.
