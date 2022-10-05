Juanita Benedict (holding scissors) had the honor of cutting the ribbon at the office of Athena Pelvic Therapy, 751 W. Minneola Ave., Clermont. The clinic also has a mobile practice as well as conducts visits to clinics. A free monthly seminar for women is held 6 p.m., the first Thursday of each month. Call 352-449-6906 to make an appointment of visit its website: www.athenapt.com
The members of Compassionate Health Care are joined by elected officials and other community leaders at a recently-held ribbon cutting. The goal at Compassionate Health of Clermont is to improve health and maintain wellness that will provide a greater quality of life. It is located at 9350 U.S. 192, Suite 104 in Clermont. Call 863-256-5206 or: https://www.compassionatehealthofclermont.com/
Lisa Powell of Sunshine Life Realty LLC, cuts the ribbon at the agency’s new location, 244 Mohawk Drive, Clermont.
