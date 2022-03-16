Oakland Town Commission Seat No. 1 incumbent Rick Polland was re-elected to office in Oakland’s Municipal Election on March 8. His opponent was Matthew Bunevich.
Polland received 71.2% of the vote with 262 votes, while Bunevich received 28.8% of the vote with 106 votes. Voter turnout was 13.33%.
Seat No. 4 incumbent Commissioner Joseph McMullen was re-elected unopposed.
Both will commence their next four-year terms at the regularly scheduled Commission meeting on March 22.
More information regarding election results and voter turnout can be found at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections websiteL: https://ocfelections.gov/
Elisha Pappacoda is the Administrative Service and Communications Director for the Town of Oakland. She may be reached at: 407-656-1117, ext. 2113, or email: epappacoda@oaklandfl-gov