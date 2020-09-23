Each October, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central Florida hosts Ride for RMHCCF. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the RIDE/5K event is going virtual this year.
As a reflection of the change, the charity has branded the event “RIDE/5K from Anywhere,” presented by AdventHealth for Children, McDonald’s, Lake Nona–Tavistock Development Group and Nemours Children’s Hospital. RMHCCF is asking supporters to get outside and ride, run, or walk wherever they like, and the charity will be hosting a live stream event on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
All registration fees have been waived, but each participant who registers will be provided a personal fundraising page to help raise money, which benefits the thousands of families RMHCCF serves annually. If participants meet certain goals, they are eligible to receive incentive prizes, such as cycling gloves, sleeves, a jersey and more. In addition, RMHCCF is encouraging local businesses to form corporate teams as a way to bring employees who are working remotely together and to get active while at home. Prizes will be awarded to the top fundraising teams.
The charity hopes to raise $150,000 through this event.
“This is typically our largest event of the year,” says Lou Ann DeVoogd, RMHCCF president and CEO. “While we miss in-person events, we’re excited to still be able to connect with our supporters virtually. It truly helps us continue providing comfort for families caring for their seriously ill child in the hospital.”
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact chief development officer Jarrod Daab, at jdaab@rmhccf.org or by calling 407-206-0957, ext. 104, for additional information. For information about the event or to register, visit www.ride5k.org