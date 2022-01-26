The Clermont Police Department is encouraging Clermont citizens to focus on the importance of roadway safety with a new traffic campaign with a series of videos and information posted on their social media page (Facebook Clermont Police Department), along with the city website to inform and remind Clermont of the importance of roadway safety.
Roadway safety encompasses speeding, distracted driving, aggressive driving, pedestrian safety and many other topics that have been brought to the attention of our Clermont citizens.
In 2021, there were 1,195 speeding citations given out in Clermont; 81 of those citations were given out for speeding in school zones, five citations were for racing, and two citations were for traveling 101 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. Other related driving violations include 110 DUI arrests in 2021, and 25 alcohol related crashes. We share these statistics to remind citizens the importance of driving safely and avoiding injury to yourself, other drivers, passengers and pedestrians.
Please help by reading and following the information shared during this campaign; also drivers are asked to commit to following the posted speed signs, and driving safely every day.
Please use the hashtag, #SafetyChampion on social media to share your stories of how you and other drivers are sharing these roadway safety tips, and making the roadways safe for all to use.
Emily Deal is currently handling news releases and communications for the City of Clermont. She may be reached at: EDeal@clermontfl.org. The city’s website is: www.clermontfl.gov