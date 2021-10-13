TAVARES — The third annual ROCKTOBERFEST takes place Saturday at Wooten Park, starting 11 a.m,, and running until 10 p.m. The free, family-friendly event will feature live music, seaplane competitions, family fun zone, plus food and merchandise vendors.
The seaplane flying contests kick off the day’s events, starting 11 a.m. The competitions also include the crowd favorite “Pumpkin Drop.” Also a part of the day’s flight events, the Pilot/Spectator Meet and Greet will run from 1-3 p.m.
Following all that will be the Sunnyland Wooden Boat Part, which will be followed with the boats returning to the marina, allowing attendees to see these up close.
After the boat parade musical performances start, and will be followed up with fireworks over Lake Dora.
Among the special artists performing will be Scott Stapp, the “voice of Creed.”
ACTIVITIES and EVENTS
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Monster Splash Seaplane Contests
11 a.m.-6 p.m. — Family Fun Zone in Tavares Square; interactive games for all ages
11 a.m. — Vendors open up for business
1 p.m. (approximate) — Sunnyland Antique Boat Parade
2-6 p.m. — concert featuring Papa Wheelie
6:45-7:30 p.m. — concert Leaving Haven
Fireworks
8 p.m. — concert featuring headline act, Scott Stapp
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Contact Cheri Moan at 352-742-6176, or email: cmoan@tavares.org
Visit: www.tavares.org, or go to the Facebook event page at: https://fb.me/e/3GjAwBhc6