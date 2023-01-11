Live Well Foundation of South Lake elected Rodney Drawdy as Chair at its November board meeting. Drawdy officially replaced Dr. Kasey Kesselring on Jan. 1.
“Our goal at the Live Well Foundation of South Lake is to provide needed funds to local nonprofits for the health and wellness of the community now and well into the future,” said Drawdy.
“The Live Well Foundation board of directors are honored to have long-time South Lake resident and leader as our new board chair,” said Live Well Foundation Executive Director Donna Kirtland. “He brings a wealth of knowledge about our community and an eye for fiscal responsibility.”
He is a lifetime resident of South Lake County and has worked locally in the banking industry for the past 35 years. He currently serves as Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Administrator at SouthState Bank. Prior to joining the Live Well Foundation Board, Drawdy served on the South Lake Hospital District Board for 8 years.
The Live Well Foundation of South Lake also expressed its gratitude to Kesselring for the leadership he provided as Board Chair since the organization’s inception in 2018, and wished him well in retirement.
ABOUT LIVE WELL FOUNDATION OF SOUTH LAKE
The Live Well Foundation of South Lake was established in 2019 as a 501(c)(3) and dedicated to inspiring sustainable initiatives that enhance the health and wellness of the South Lake community, aspires to attract, and fund much needed healthcare and healthy lifestyle programs to serve residents. To learn more: lwfsl.org
Amanda Nethero is the president and founder of New Heights Communication. Prior to branching out on her own, she was with the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at 407-433-6048, or: www.newheightscomm.com