According to the Clermont Police Department Facebook page, at approximately 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, a semi-truck cab that was not properly parked, rolled down State Road 50 at the intersection of East Avenue. As it rolled it clipped a Clermont Fire Department truck.
The semi then rolled over a guard rail. Consequently, traffic was backed up for slightly more than an hour. At the height of the backup, westbound traffic was backed up to the U.S. 27 overpass, while eastbound traffic was backed up to Lake Avenue and slightly further.
No injuries were reported.