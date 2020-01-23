Author Sayumire makes her debut in the publishing scene with a romance novel which leads readers to travel to different places.
Omnia Vincit Amor: A Leap of Faith (published by AuthorHouse) is a story of an introverted young man named Adelrich who instantly fell in love with a mysterious woman he witnessed walking bare footed down the mountains of Tsuwano. He shied away from getting close after finding out she's the daughter of a wealthy businessman, who is his father’s client and an old friend. Will old memories resurface to the forefronts or will they shy away into the abyss of loneliness?
“This book is a romance novel with a fantastical aspect while also exploring the power of friendship through personal growth, strengthening family ties, coming-of-age where responsibility is acknowledged and acted upon, a fantasy where any and everything is possible but only with awareness and an opened heart and soul,” Sayumire wrote.
Omnia Vincit Amor: A Leap of Faith is all about taking chances, doing what is right, being true to oneself and following one’s passion. Sayumire urges readers to take risks and go along with the adventures of life with an opened mind and heart.
Omnia Vincit Amor: A Leap of Faith by Sayumire
Softcover | 6x9 in | 246 pages | ISBN 9781728331874
E-Book | 246 pages | ISBN 9781728331867
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and AuthorHouse
About the Author
Sayumire is an adventurous risk taker with the prospect of having fun with making new and old discoveries from all walks of life. She loves video games, hiking, traveling, sports, cooking and being healthy with a side of a sweet tooth and hours of non-stop anime. Sayumire lives in the United States of America with her friends.