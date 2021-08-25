My name is Romeo and I am a 10-year-old Beagle/Foxhound Blend and I weigh approximately 30 pounds.
I may be an older fella, but please don’t let that scare you away. I still have a lot of energy and life in me and love to give.
I would love an active home where we could play together or go for walks. I love to play with my toys and would love a backyard where we could play and I could check things out with my super sniffer.
I am being treated for heartworms, so during the warmer months, it would be best if I was not out in the heat of the day.
I am a loveable little guy who is just looking for my forever family. I have been patiently waiting for my forever family to find me and I would really love to be part of your pack. Can I please come home with you? I promise to be a good boy and will be a trusted and loyal companion.
ARE YOU THE LOVING PARENT WHO WILL BRING ROMEO INTO YOUR HEART AND HOME?
If you think Romeo would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org. The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit our website, www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.