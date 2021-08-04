These stunning pink birds are typically seen in Florida’s coastal areas, but they do show up on occasion in Lake County, too. They breed in colonies around Florida in the winter. Populations are also found in Texas and Mexico.
They get their name from their spoon-shaped bills, which helps catch food as they swing their heads from side to side in shallow, often muddy, water.
YOUR PHOTOGRAPHS WELCOME
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of the Clermont News Leader? So would we. Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.