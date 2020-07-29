The South Lake County Rotary Club recently named Oscar Brea and Sam Worrell its 2019-2020 Rotarians of the Year. Oscar is a newer member who has stepped into many leadership roles. He will serve as treasurer president elect this new rotary year. He also contributed greatly to the South Lake Rotary Run and many other projects throughout the year. Sam is a long-standing member who can always be relied upon. He has served as treasurer for many years and is a past president. He was the committee chair for all youth services and the right hand to the president. He now will serve in a district role as assistant governor.
To learn more about Rotary, visit
www.southlakerotary.com. Currently, all meetings are being held virtually.