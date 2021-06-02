May 28, the Florida “Disaster Preparedness” tax holiday opened, providing a 10-day window for people to purchase materials to prepare for hurricane season without paying sales tax on the items. The tax holiday runs until June 6.
Items included in the event are flashlights priced under $40, batteries less than $50, tarps under $100 and generators less than $1,000. For more information on qualifying items, visit https://floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep.
In addition to the annual “Disaster Preparedness” tax holiday, the state is also offering its first-ever “Freedom Week” tax holiday July 1–7. This event provides sales tax savings on outdoor recreation purchases, such as the first $100 of the sales price of sunglasses, the first $200 of the sales prices of tents and the first $500 of the sales price of kayaks or canoes, as well as tickets for events, museums, the arts and more.
The annual back-to-school sales tax holiday will run July 31-Aug. 9. Floridians will pay no sales tax for certain clothing of $60 or less per item, school supplies of $15 or less per item, and the first $1,000 of personal computers and related accessories during this period.