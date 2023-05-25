Salt Shack closer to opening

Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.