Salt Shack closer to opening

One of Clermont’s most eagerly anticipated new restaurants, Salt Shack, is one step closer to completion after the city council approved an application to allow outdoor dining.
Salt Shack, which is taking over the building which the restaurant Lily’s on the Lake leased at 846 West Osceola Street before it closed, is hoping to open in the near future.
The building has a history of controversy surrounding Lily’s on the Lake.
In 2012, the owner received a conditional use permit to allow for the building to be used as a restaurant with certain conditions that allowed outdoor uses.
Fast forward to 2021 when city staff received complaints that the restaurant was violating its conditional use permit due to having events that were not approved.
In January 2022, the City Council found that the property owner had violated the City Code, the Florida Fire Prevention Code and Conditional Use Permit resolution 2012-21 and as a result, a resolution was passed to ban outdoor activities and music on the premises for a year.
That year is over and now Salt Shack, which has a successful sister restaurant in Tampa, has totally gutted the 6,689 square-feet building to bring it up to code and is planning to open the restaurant soon with outdoor seating with views across Lake Minneola.