Young U.S. Navy Seamen Barbara and Dean Wiley met at the San Diego Naval Training Center Dec. 6, 1969, and just 35 days later, they were married. Over their 50 years together, the Wileys estimate they have moved more than 25 times, from California to Annapolis, then Italy and Washington, D.C., and, finally, Florida.
Dean, originally from Lawrence, Kansas; and Barb, from Gallitzin, Pennsylvania, have owned a home in Clermont going on 10 years, he said. They have two children, a daughter born in Annapolis and a son, who was born in Naples, Italy.
“I retired from the Navy in 1990 with 21 years’ service,” he wrote when asked for details about their service. “I subsequently worked for the U.S. federal government for 20 years. A large portion of the 40 years of federal service was assignments to highly classified duties.”
Barb served from 1969 to 1972 and was a Yeoman (administrative assistant for Naval officers). She went to Boot Camp at Bainbridge, Maryland, and then was assigned to Naval Station San Diego.
The Vietnam War was well underway, as was America’s involvement in it, when the two decided to serve their country in the Navy, and Dean spent time in Vietnam right after Navy Boot Camp.
Assigned to USS Pontchatoula (AO 148), a fleet oiler off the coast of North and South Vietnam, he served as a deck seaman. While they didn’t experience real combat, the crew did receive hazardous duty pay, according to Dean.
After they married, the couple were stationed in Annapolis, Maryland. Barbara was with the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), a division of the U.S. Navy created during World War Two, and part of the first WAVES to be in Annapolis.
“Barb worked at Naval Station Annapolis, and I worked in Ward Hall across the Severn River on the academy side,” Dean wrote.
After time in Italy, they returned to the greater Washington, D.C. area, where Dean worked at NAVCOMSTA, the Naval Communication Station.
His subsequent work involved nuclear operations at Fort Ritchie, Maryland, near Camp David, and serving under Presidents Carter and Reagan in the White House Communications Agency.
When asked what they’re most proud of, regarding their careers, Dean wrote, “Being selected to work for the President of the United States was a great achievement. I went through many interviews, background checks. Only the best are selected for the pleasure of serving the President. Barb was proud of working for the Naval Station San Diego’s Commanding Officer as their Yeoman.”
He also shared a bit of trivia. In the movie “Top Gun,” a scene that’s supposed to take place in Naval Air Station Miramar, California, has Tom Cruise following a woman into the female head (bathroom). The location was actually the female head at the Headquarters building where Barb worked at the Naval Station in San Diego. “She remembered that the bathroom was really large. And that is why it was filmed there,” according to Dean.
The closure of Fort Ritchie brought the Wileys to Florida. Dean was working for the U.S. Army as a civilian, and once that post closed, the government found him a job working for the Navy at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. He then was ‘right-sized’ out of the U.S. Navy job and reassigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Niceville, Florida, working for the U.S. Air Force. He eventually retired from that job, after 40 years with the federal government.