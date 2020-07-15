Last month, this profile ran in the newsletter of the Lake & Sumter Counties Chapter Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), a nonprofit professional association of U.S. military officers. Reprinted with permission.
Born in Ithaca, New York, on May 2, 1926, and raised there, Major Peter Anthony Mattli, Jr., USAF (Ret.) attended Ithaca High School and entered the Navy in 1944, immediately after graduation.
He was trained as a Navy Corpsman and was eventually assigned to the Fleet Marine Force Pacific. On Aug. 27, 1946, he was honorably discharged from the Navy, having served two years, four months and six days on active duty. He then entered Cornell University and studied pre-med between 1946 and 1950. In June of 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and trained to be a Navigator. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in July 1953.
During his Air Force career, he was stationed in Guam; Moody AFB, Valdosta, Georgia; Columbus AFB, Columbus, Mississippi; Goose Bay, Labrador; and ended his career at McConnell AFB in Kansas, where he retired. He was able to fly in the B-17G, the B-25B, and the B-29 while on active duty.
It was while he was stationed at the Columbus AFB that he met and married his wife, Louise. On Aug. 14 this year, they will have been married 56 years. They have two daughters, Tracy Wade in Clermont, and Shelley Holcombe in West Point, Mississippi.
After his retirement, Pete entered Memphis State University, where he studied pre-dental, and in 1971, he entered dental school at the University of Tennessee. He graduated from dental school in 1974 and worked at a hospital in Fort Myers while waiting to take his Florida boards. On Feb. 23, 1975, he began his second career as a dentist in private practice in Fort Myers, where he practiced until his retirement in 1994.
Pete and Louise moved to Clermont to be near their daughter Tracy in 2001, and they continue to live there today.
Throughout his adult life, Pete was an avid scuba diver and was able to practice that craft in the Florida Keys, western Pacific, Yucatan Peninsula, Cozumel, Mediterranean Sea, Sea of Japan, off the coast of North Africa and along the Atlantic coast.
An interesting piece of history is present in Pete’s picture (shown here) that was taken in 1964. You notice he is wearing the Army Good Conduct Medal, but he was never in the Army, only the Navy and Air Force. He received that medal and ribbon from the Air Force before he was commissioned as he qualified for the GCM during his enlisted training after only one year in the USAF while during a war (the Korean Conflict was considered a war from June 25, 1950 through July 27, 1953). He received the Army GCM because that is what the USAF issued up to 1963, when the AFGCM was created. So there you have it!
Happy 94th birthday Pete, and our best wishes for many, many more.