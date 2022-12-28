The Community Foundation of South Lake recently honored Sandra Taylor of the Give A Day Foundation as its 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
Along with her husband Otis, Taylor is the co-founder and community relations director for the Give A Day Foundation, which, along with hundreds of volunteers, mentors students and nonprofit organizations into individuals and organizations that help make a difference.
“Sandra Taylor was chosen to be the South Lake Community Volunteer of the Year because of her countless hours of service to our community. She is a quiet and unselfish person who gives so much to the community we all love,”said the Community Foundation’s soon-to-retire Executive Director Kathy Smith. “She has never looked for acknowledgements or accolades, yet goes about helping in an unassuming manner. The Community Foundation wanted to take this opportunity to recognize Sandra Taylor’s heart for service.”
The Community Foundation of South Lake is very connected to the nonprofits organizations and what they do for our community. Smith added.
“The staff and I look at those people who are actively serving and making a difference in our community. Sandra was selected because of the many things she is involved with along with her husband Otis, who was last years’ recipient,” she said. “We felt that Otis is acknowledged for his work, but Sandra working alongside him, seemed to be overlooked. Because of her quiet, yet important contributions of volunteering she was chosen to be our 2022 recipient.”
Taylor is originally from New Hampshire. One of her first jobs during her high school years inspired her to help others, especially the elderly. She took inner pride and ambition from her rewarding community service work, as she long felt the gift of sharing her passion and compassion to help others.
Being recognized was not expected.
“I was very surprised, yet I am very thankful to the Community Foundation of South Lake for this awarded honor,. It’s really not about me,” Taylor said. “We all need to be inspired to help others in our community. I encourage everyone to step up to join our efforts to help others in need. You will be richly rewarded with the wonderful feelings of self-satisfaction and pride, just by giving back to help others.”
ABOUT GIVE A DAY
After meeting and marrying Otis, the two shared their community service ambitions while they cared for her aging mother. Otis saw the diverse expanding needs for all of our elderly and aging loved ones. He came up with the idea to launch the Give A Day Foundation to help others with organized volunteer care services for the elderly throughout the entire community. They started small, yet their vision quickly blossomed.
“We love helping others with community services,” said Taylor. “We now do our best to help children, teens. adults, families, aging seniors and animal rescue. We work hard to inspire others to feel as rewarded as we do, by volunteering their time, energy and services.”
Give a Day Foundation partners with local area nonprofit organizations to support special community events as well as to help the community with arts, culture, sports and recreational activities. The mission is to help the community through volunteerism.
Give A Day volunteers come from every religious, ethnic and economic background, and everyone is invited to become a volunteer, sponsor or a donor.
Also, monetary donations are always greatly appreciated. You can donate gift cards, supplies, tools, products and opportunities to help the team of volunteers better achieve the work to be done, such as its Champions Circle program.
“Our GADF Champions Circle is all about teaching teamwork, leadership skills, empowerment and positive community spirit with volunteerism, to help our teenage boys to become our future leaders,” she said. “Their Champion Circle is a youth empowerment mentoring program for young 14 to 18-year-old men during each summer.”
TO LEARN MORE
Phone: 407-864-3303
website: https://www.giveadayfoundation.org/ and: https://gadfchamp.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GiveADayFoundation/
https://www.facebook.com/SouthLakeNonProfitThinkTank/