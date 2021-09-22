It took 20 years for New York City Firefighter Billy Picket to speak publicly about the events that happened Sept. 11, 2001 — his thoughts and emotions remain raw to this day. But he shared his experience for the first time at Saturday’s memorial ceremony at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center on the 20th anniversary of that day.
He told the crowd of about 200 people that his wife woke him and told him about the planes that were flown into the World Trade Center. Picket began making calls to the fire house and hospital.
“I couldn’t get anyone on the phone,” he said. So, he just headed to the World Trade Center site.
“Going across the Brooklyn Bridge, all we saw were two columns of smoke.”
That wasn’t the only thing noticed.
“The other thing that struck me was the silence, as Lower Manhattan is usually bustling with noise,” he said. Then he turned the corner to the World Trade Center complex.
“I saw what the Bible calls ‘darkness in midday. It was 16 acres of carnage.”
Some areas were burning, others not. Regardless, he and other firefighters went inside the building but only made it to the eighth floor before they were turned around and ordered to leave the building.
After the building collapsed, they focused on saving anyone outside the building. Several days later, one woman was rescued from the rubble.
Clermont resident Pete Capece, a retired New York City Fire Department Supervising Fire Marshal was living in Vero Beach in 2001. He knew he had to go to the World Trade Center site and help his former colleagues.
“We were there a few days after,” Capece said. “The word ‘surreal’ doesn’t even say it all.”
He recalled the overriding feelings that day and the days to follow.
“It was such a shame it took such a catastrophe to put this nation together,” he said
Months later, on a second trip back to New York, he met up with a friend who had collected some pieces of steel from the collapsed buildings which were then hand cut and stacked in his garage.
“There was a lot,” Capece said, adding that he didn’t know exactly how many pieces, but there were more than 10 pieces and less than 100. His friend told him to choose a piece to keep as a gift.
Capece chose one and took it back to his home in Vero Beach. From then on, he would always take it along to Sept. 11 events he attended. But after moving to Clermont, Capece made a decision to share his piece of steel with the community.
In 2009, Capece spoke with then-Fire Chief Carle Bishop about making that piece of steel a permanent memorial. By 2012, the memorial, located at Station No. 1, 439 State Road 50 West had been completed.
“That was the initial start of this remembrance ceremony we have here,” Capece said. He added that although we remember what happened Sept.11, that future generations must keep the memories of that day alive. “They need to know what happened that day.”
Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway was a detective for the New York City Police Department on Sept. 11 when he got a call at home.
“Chuck, you have to come back to work because a plane just crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center,” Broadway said. “Twenty years ago and I remember that call as if it was yesterday.”
He remembers the bent steel, twisted buildings and the collection of belongings of those who lost their lives. It also rang personal.
“I lost friends on 9/11,” Broadway said. “I lost friends who later passed away due to diseases from working at Ground Zero.”