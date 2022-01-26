The next time you visit Cooper Memorial Library, look for a special plant, the bromeliaceae, which currently is on loan to the library courtesy Clermont Garden Club member Sandra Eckstein..
The bromeliaceae (the BROMELIAD) is a family of monocot flowering plants of 3590 known species. They are native to the tropical Americas.
Many bromeliads are able to store water in a structure formed by their tightly overlapping leaf bases. The greatest number of primitive species resides in the Andean highlands of South America, where they originated. Some species exist in West Africa.
The largest bromeliad has a flower spike that is 30-33 feet tall. One study found 175,00 bromeliads per 2.5 acres in one forest. North American nurseries have greatly expanded the production of bromeliads. Only one bromeliad, the pineapple, is an important food crop.
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
Clermont Garden Club shares a plant with Cooper Memorial Library each month to promote horticultural awareness, civic beautification, and community outreach.
TO LEARN MORE
For more information on becoming a member, or for clubhouse rental opportunities, visit: www.ClermontGardenClub.com
Carol Walker handles publicity for the Clermont Garden Club.