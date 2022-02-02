Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Did you forget to get something new and different for your loved one this year?
If so, why not order a brick from the Clermont Historical Society? And not just any brick, but one you can personalize that proclaims your love in a way that is meaningful to the two of you.
The brick will be placed in the circular walkway at the Historic Village that goes from the Kern House past the newly-constructed Grace Chapel, the Hook’s One-Room Schoolhouse, and the original Cooper Memorial Library. You can even select where you would like your brick located and arrange to be at the Village when it is installed.
COME AND VISIT, BUY A BRICK
Conveniently located at 490 West Avenue on the shores of beautiful Lake Minneola and close to historic downtown Clermont, the Village is the ideal place to spend a relaxing afternoon while learning about the brave individuals who came to live here over 100 years ago. Discover the things that were important to them, such as religion, education, and patriotism.
The Village is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m., for touring the buildings but if you would like to order a brick, simply contact our manager at 352-242-7734 and leave a message. Someone will get back to you and make arrangements for your order at only $50 per brick.