Saying good-bye to summer vacation

Call it the last hurrah to summer, but without exaggeration, the Groveland Hosedown Firefighter Challenge held last Wednesday, July 27 at the Marion Baysinger Memorial Library played to a packed house.
Starting with a short program inside the library, Mickey Smith and Tiffany Enssle led both children and adults in several sing-a-longs, aided by pictures and words on a PowerPoint screen. While most present appeared to know the lyrics to the songs, some did not.
“Do you know the “Milkshake Song,” Kimberly Smith asked her two nephews, six year old Braydon — starting first grade this year — and T.G., who just turned four years old. The boys indicated they did not know the words to the song. “Well then, I guess we’re going to have to learn it.”
Finally, the moment the children and adults were waiting for began. Members of the Groveland Fire Rescue Department came forward, led by Division Chief Steve Smith, who announced that more events were ready to be enjoyed outside.
“We’re going to get wet out there,” he said in a loud voice. His comment was followed by the cheering of young voices.
Then Lt. C.T. Garvin began reading aloud “Dot the Fire Dog.” He was accompanied with a PowerPoint presentation on a monitor directly behind him.
It wasn’t too long afterwards the children and adults piled out of the library and onto the grounds of the parking lot, where bounce houses, water slides and other attractions proved too irresistible.
In addition, there were free hot dogs and drinks, as well as give-aways, such as plastic firefighter helmets in red and pink.
Among those attending were three year old Lesevii Gordon and her mother, Shamika Gordon. Having recently moved from Leesburg, Shamika was duly impressed.
“This is amazing,” she said.