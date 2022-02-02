Schadenfreude.
We have all experienced it. But what is schadenfreude? Merriam Webster defines schadenfreude as “enjoyment obtained from the troubles of others.” The word’s history and etymology is German, from Schaden (damage) and Freude (joy). Literally, damage and joy.
But how does it fit in here? It is appropriate for those of who moved to Florida within the last five-10 years. After all, many of us moved here to avoid cold weather and snow. Watching network news headlines as they broadcast from a huge pile of salt in Boston or Hartford or are driving up I-95 through Washington, D.C., and north as the blizzard continues to hit.
As we read, hear and/or see about the Nor’easters hitting the northeast portion of the United States: blizzards, ice storms, cars stuck in the snow, etc., doesn’t Schadenfreude come into play?
After all, the only thing we have to worry about are temperatures in the 20s and 30s and iguanas freezing and falling off the trees hitting someone in the head. (Hurry up; call Dan Newlin or Morgan and Morgan!) I actually went outside one day and took a picture of the frost on the car in the driveway. Haven’t seen that in a while. Wait a few hours and it will melt, no scraping necessary.
So what do you do? Why, you post the picture on social media, Wow! Frost in the Sunshine State. What is the world coming to. Your friends and former neighbors see the posting and get a good laugh (while they are getting their shovels and snow blowers ready for another winter blast).
This Schadenfreude is working in reverse as the folks up north get a laugh at your troubles, frost, iguanas, low temperatures that last for a few hours.
But who has the last laugh? We Floridians. We can stay inside the house, watch the wind blow, grab our long pants and sweatshirts and sit out on the Lanai by the fire pit. Melt marshmallows as if we were sitting around the campfire.
Do we have snow shovels hanging up in the garage? No, Do we have a snow blower taking up space in the garage? No. We have a golf cart. Do we have ice scrapers in the glove boxes of the car? No, not unless you are a snow bird.
So as we sit in the comfy cozy Lazy Boy recliners in our living room, heat turned on — yes, we have heat in the house — we can only suffer from a case of Schadenfreude, laughing at the trouble of others as snow piles up, temperatures dip below zero degrees Fahrenheit.
After all, we are Floridians, and the frozen iguanas are falling from the trees. Stay safe and stay warm dear readers, stay safe and stay warm.
David Schumway lives in Groveland and writes a monthly column for the News Leader.