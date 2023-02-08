Carol Spaldi, scholarship chair for the Clermont Woman’s Club, recently met with Kimberly Frazier, CTE Program Manager at Lake Technical College to discuss offering a scholarship to a female student at Lake Tech, as it is the goal of the Clermont Woman’s club to promote and encourage women to further their education.
The realization that not all women are come directly from high school are college bound, that some are re-entering the workforce, or have decided that a trade would be a viable course to follow, prompted this awareness.
Thus, at a recent club board meeting, those members voted on adding an additional scholarship to the current scholarship program, with the decision made to partner with Lake Technical College on a fact-finding endeavor.
As to be expected, the scholarship for Lake Tech is still in the infancy stage. There are many avenues to follow with Lake Tech and a final decision as to what trade will receive the scholarship will be made by the CWC Board.
CURRENT SCHOLARSHIPS
CWC currently offers three $1,500 scholarships to female high school students who display academic skills, leadership qualities and participating in school and community. These scholarships are offered to the three South Lake High Schools: South Lake, Minneola and East Ridge.
Until recently, the scholarships were in the amount of $1,000 each, and was increased another $500, with the money going towards the scholarships the results of fundraising activities conducted by Woman’s Club members; a major portion comes from its annual fashion show.
The scholarship funds are released to a school after the CWC receives a letter of acceptance from an accredited school and the recipient notifies our Chairperson in writing of her intent to enroll in the Fall semester.
Funds for the recipient are mailed directly to the school Financial Aid Office with the instructions that they be used for expenses processed through their office for the recipient.
Each school announces the scholarships at its scholarship program.
In May, a luncheon is held in which the students and their parents are invited to attend. At the luncheon the student is introduced, information is shared about their achievements, the school they will be attending, and what will be their major. The Clermont Woman’s Club also introduces the proud parents.
TO APPLY
For further details, visit: www.clermontwomansclub.org and view Scholarships. Students may also obtain the guidelines and application from their guidance counselors. Submission deadline is April 10, 2023.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT WOMAN’S CLUB
The Clermont Woman’s Club is a Federated Woman’s Club chartered in 1927. It is a nonprofit service organization that conducts fundraising efforts throughout the year, making it able to support international, national and local charities.It meets the first Tuesday of each month starting at 12:30 p.m. at its clubhouse, 655 W Broome St. on the corner of Seventh St.
For information: www.clermontwomansclub.org
Pam Schmitz is the publicity chair for the Clermont Woman’s Club. She can be reached at 352-396-6927.