Local college and university students can apply for one of the three $1,200 scholarships to be awarded across the state.
The Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE) Scholarship will be awarded to students who meet these eligibility requirements: they are registered to vote, have been Florida residents for the preceding two years, are enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a senior college or university in Florida, enough credits for enrollment as a junior, have maintained a “C” average or above for the previous year, and are Political Science, Public/Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communications majors.
Additional guidelines and eligibility requirements are outlined in the FSE Scholarship packet, which is available at the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office, 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd. in Tavares, or may be downloaded at www.LakeVotes.com.
Lake County applicants will be interviewed by Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays.
One student from each of Florida’s 67 counties will be selected for submission to the FSE Scholarship Committee for consideration. The winners will be announced and recognized at the 2021 FSE Summer Conference.
Students may submit their application to P.O. Box 457, Tavares, FL 32778. The application deadline is Friday, March 26.