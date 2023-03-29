The Clermont Woman’s Club is offering a $1,500 scholarship to a female student who displays academic skills, leadership qualities and participation in school and community.
Deadline is looming, though: Submissions must be received by April 10.
The scholarships are offered to students at three South Lake high schools – East Ridge, South Lake and Minneola.
“It is our goal to promote and encourage women to further their education,” organizers say.
Students may obtain the guidelines and an application from their guidance counselors or visit www.clermontwomansclub.org. There, click on the scholarship icon and download the instructions and application.
The non-profit Clermont Woman’s Club is a Federated Woman’s Club chartered in 1927 that supports international, national and local charities.
Members meet the first Tuesday of each month, September through May, at 12:30 p.m. at their clubhouse, 655 W. Broom Street, Clermont.
For information, visit www.clermontwomansclub.org.