Editor’s note: The following is the scholarship acceptance speech James Dahl delivered up receipt of the inaugural Carle L. Bishop Scholarship presented Aug. 2 in an Appreciation Day celebration and ceremony.
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for coming tonight to honor and celebrate the First Responders in our communities who work tirelessly to keep us safe and protected. I would also like to extend my personal thanks to the law enforcement officers, firefighters, dispatchers and military members who serve domestically that are in attendance tonight. You are the light in our community that we look to in the darkest of times.
My name is James Dahl, and I have been selected as the first recipient of the Carle L. Bishop Legacy Scholarship. Knowing who Chief Bishop is and what he has accomplished for the city of Clermont, I know I have big shoes to fill, and I hope I can continue his legacy of exceptional service to his community in my career.
A little back story of myself, I am a recent high school graduate of the South Lake High School class of 2021. While in high school I took part in my school’s Naval JROTC program, in which I held the rank of Cadet Chief Petty Officer and oversaw the physical training sessions for my company every Friday, as well as any disciplinary issues that I was asked to enforce.
I also took part in the band program at South Lake, in which I was chosen to serve as the Logistics Sergeant for my senior year.
I am also an eagle scout with Boy Scout Troop 784 in Clermont and am currently serving as a Junior Assistant Scoutmaster, to help give back to all the young men who helped me achieve my dream.
When I began my senior year of high school, being a firefighter wasn’t an option that I had even considered. But thanks to the guidance of Cameron Bryan, my closest friend who now is employed by the Villages as a firefighter/ EMT; Frank Patterson, the Groveland fire inspector as well as a close friend of mine; and my mentor David Peck, I opened myself to the idea of attending fire school and becoming a firefighter and I can honestly say that I have never been more ready and excited to face a challenge in my life.
There have been many challenges in my life that in overcoming have taught me valuable life lessons that I believe have prepared me for this moment and will propel me to success in my future endeavors.
Growing up in a single parent household has taught me to be persistent, even in trying times and to never give up, even when the task ahead seems insurmountable. I have grown up for the past decade seeing my mother at times struggle to make ends meet, but would always make sure that my brothers and I had what we needed to succeed, even if that meant forgoing certain things that she needed for herself.
Mom, I thank you for showing me the value of persistence and hard work and making me the best version of me possible.
I would now like to thank the different people who have helped me along this journey and who continue to offer me their unwavering support.
I would like to start off by thanking my mentor, David Peck, his wife Ann Whitlock, as well as the Kiwanis Club of South Lake for making this scholarship a reality.
When I first heard the news that I was going to be the first recipient of this scholarship I never imagined that it would have gotten to this point. I can’t even begin to express my gratitude to you for helping make this dream a reality.
Next, I would like to thank the South Lake Republican Club and all the other donors for your generous donations to this scholarship.
Thanks to you, this scholarship will not only provide me with the opportunity to attend fire school, but also a deserving recipient for many years to come.
Next, I would like to thank the Take Stock in Children program and Ms. Kacey Edmonson for believing in me and pushing me to graduate high school in those moments when I wanted to give up and quit.
I would like to thank my family for being there for me and encouraging me to always do my best and making me who I am today.
Finally, I would like to thank Mr. Frank Patterson for the continued guidance and support as I begin my career as a firefighter.
It is my honor to accept this award this evening and I hope to see you all again next year for our next presentation of this amazing scholarship. Thank you and goodnight.
Scholarship, mentoring lead to direction in life
2021 South Lake High School graduate James Dahl is the first recipient of the Carle L. Bishop Firefighter Scholarship. He was awarded the scholarship during the South Lake Republican Club Law Enforcement and First Responder Appreciation celebration held Aug. 2 at River Church.
He said he was excited to be the first recipient of the Bishop scholarship, which is in the amount of $6,000 and will cover all Dahl’s expenses to attend the Fire Academy at Lake Technical College.
During his speech, Dahl thanked the local law enforcement, firefighters, dispatchers, and military members who serve domestically.
“You are the light in our community that we look to in the darkest of times,” Dahl said. He acknowledged how humbling it is being the scholarship’s inaugural recipient as he spoke of Bishop.
“I know I have big shoes to fill, and I hope I can continue his legacy of exceptional service to his community in my career,” Dahl said.
When Dahl began his senior year in high school, becoming a firefighter was not an option he had considered. But thanks to guidance from his closest friends and mentor David Peck, he opened himself to the idea of attending the Fire Academy.
“I can honestly say that I have never been more ready and excited to face a challenge in my life,” Dahl said. “There have been many challenges in my life that in overcoming, have taught me valuable life lessons that I believe have prepared me for this moment and will propel me to success in my future endeavors.”
Dahl grew up in a single-parent household, which he said has taught him to be persistent even in trying times and to never give up, even when the task ahead seems insurmountable.
“I have grown up for the past decade seeing my mother at times struggle to make ends meet, but she would always make sure that my brothers and I had what we needed to succeed, even if that meant foregoing certain things she needed for herself,” Dahl said. “Mom, I thank you for showing me the value of persistence and hard work and making me the best version of me possible.”
Dahl’s mother was unable to attend the event; however, his Aunt Becky Lunsford was there with him.
“I’m proud of him,” Lunsford said. She also gave credit to his perseverance. “He sticks with it and sees it through.”
Event coordinator David Peck has mentored Dahl through his high school years, as a part of the Take Stock In Children (TCIS) program. He said Dahl was so busy with activities that he would meet with him in the middle of the day.
“I would have lunch with him,” Peck said. “We would discuss school and life and anything affecting him.”
“Sometimes I would give him a little lesson,” Peck said. “Most important thing is to keep them on track.”
Students for the scholarship program are chosen from the Take Stock In Children program, which selects children in middle school from disadvantaged families and provides mentors for them through high school.
“You’re not a parent, guardian, or teacher,” Peck said of mentoring. “It’s life lessons for someone who doesn’t have a father.”
Peck said there are approximately 7,000 children in Florida that are in the TCIC program. He said they will mentor the children through high school.
Carle L. Bishop, for whom the scholarship is named, was unable to attend the event, but recorded a video which was played, congratulating Dahl on receiving the scholarship.
“No doubt this scholarship will allow a student to realize a dream as a firefighter,” Bishop said in the video.
Bishop was a firefighter with the Clermont Fire Department for nearly 50 years before retiring in 2019. He started as a firefighter when he turned 18. In 1990, he became the fire chief for Clermont Fire Department.
“I didn’t join the department to become chief, I wanted to help people,” Bishop said in his video.
The scholarship was a joint venture between the South Lake Republican Club and the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.
Bill Siegenthaler, president of the South Lake Republican Club, said the club has been around for 10 years and wanted to do something to give back.
“We decided we wanted to make a bigger impact in the community,” Siegenthaler said. When the South Lake Republican Club teamed up with the Kiwanis Club of South Lake to create the scholarship, Kiwanis Club president Ann Whitlock said the 35-year-old club’s focus is on children.
“Last year the police department created scholarships,” Whitlock said. “So, the fire department scholarship was a natural thing.”
Clermont Fire Chief David Ezell said he is excited about Dahl’s future.
“Scholarships are one of my biggest passions,” said Ezell. “I’ve had a lot of success growing our own firefighters.”