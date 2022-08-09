Lake County Schools is launching a “Crisis Alert System” that will allow teachers to reach law enforcement faster in times of an emergency on campus.
All teachers and staff will be wearing lanyards with a button on it that can be pressed to alert police immediately when there is a problem.
Three clicks alerts the school nurse, administration and security personnel; continuous pressure on the button alerts emergency services and the school will go into lockdown.
The system will cost $1.7 million for five years of coverage.
It is one of the new initiatives that school district and law enforcement is hoping will give assurances to parents and students concerned about returning to school.
Following the Uvalde, Texas tragedy of May 24, in which 19 students and two teachers were slaughtered, the school district and law enforcement leaders were keen to ease worries, thus held a Back to School Safety Meet and Greet at the Minneola Town Hall on July 28.
At that meeting School Superintendent Diane Korengay informed those present the schools are more prepared than ever in the event of an active shooter on campus.
“The Crisis Alert System is one measure that we are taking to ensure our students are safe on campus,” she said. “We have an excellent relationship with law enforcement and we want everyone to feel comfortable about going back to school.
At that meeting, Lake County School Resource Commandeer Lt. Tim O’Brien showed a video of police officer training for the event of an active shooter. He explained that in every Lake County school there is at least one or more sheriff’s deputies or police officers or school safety officers assigned to protect.
“Our officers train throughout the summer and through the school year to deal with different scenarios,” O’Brien said. “We do firearms and tactical training to the highest levels. Every month we have drill practices with students and teachers.
“We try to cover as many different scenarios as possible, so that everyone is prepared,” he said. “There will not be another Uvalde … our officers are not going to stand in a hallway and wait for anything to happen.”
Lake County Schools Supervisor of Safety and Security Joseph Mabry said there are different layers of protection in each school, including uniformed and plainclothes guardians who are armed.
He also informed those present information such as highest times of vulnerability.
“So we pay special attention to those times,” he said. “The school resource deputies are highly trained and yet we hope we never have to use their skills. It is all about saving lives and eliminating a threat as soon as possible.”
It was also pointed out that additional safety measures include a new lock system the automatically locks a classroom door when closed; as well as the fact students are or will be taught to identify safety zones in classrooms where they possibly can hide.
Mabry also encouraged parents and students to give anonymous tips through “Speak Out,” a county hotline where they can report instances of bullying, threatening behavior or suicide. The number is 1-800-423-8477, or: speakouthotline.org; students can also download the mobile P3 Campus app.