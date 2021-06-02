Montverde Academy’s annual Lower School Food Drive obtained over 2,000 pounds of food for the Faith Neighborhood Center, resulting in the ability to feed approximately 1,667 families. The majority of the food donated is child-friendly and will be sent home with students who depend on the Lake County School system for meals during the school day, so they will have meals during the summer months when school is not in session.
“Thank you for the mentorship and leadership you are showing these children, teaching them to be caring global citizens,” said Patricia Kry, executive director of the Faith Neighborhood Center in Groveland. “We need a world filled with more individuals like you and more children learning the lessons that will lead our future.”
The spring food drive accompanies the Faith Neighborhood Center’s November Change Challenge, where the Montverde Academy Lower School holds a fundraiser to provide funding for holiday meals for local families.
