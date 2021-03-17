As our community’s students pursue higher education, several local names have been popping up on college lists around the country.
Apurva Patel, of Clermont, earned a master of science in information technology from University of the Cumberlands in fall 2020. The school is a private university located in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
At Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, three students – Evan Cole Williams, and John Joseph Bartimoccia, of Clermont, and Benjamin Marzio Stark, of Montverde, were recognized on the school’s fall 2020 Dean’s List. Norwich University was founded in 1819 and is considered the oldest private military college in the United States.
Chiara Arya, of Montverde, was one of more than 3,500 students on the Wichita State University Dean’s Honor Roll for fall 2020. The university enrolls more than 15,000 students.
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,420 students on the fall 2020 President’s List, including Baylor Bumford, of Clermont, who was named to the list for excellence in academics. The university also recognized approximately 3,850 students on its fall 2020 Dean’s List. Dakoda Shook, of Groveland, was named to the list for excellence in academics.
Katrina Falck, of Minneola, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Falck was initiated at University of South Alabama and is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.