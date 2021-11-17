For the third time in the past four years — interrupted last year by the COVID-19 pandemic — Real Life Christian Academy held its Veterans Day Chapel event honoring the men and women who have served. This year’s tribute took place this past Wednesday, Nov. 10, which also was the 246th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps.
The program was a much-welcomed return, according to Dr. Dawn Engle, who heads the school.
“More so now, even than in the past, I felt very passionate about honoring service men, women and veterans during these times of unfortunate divide within our country,” said Engle. She added she has family members who have served; her father and father-in-law served in Vietnam; a cousin served in Afghanistan. “As a school leader, I feel it is important the next generation … understand the credit, gravity, tone, and respect they should feel towards veterans and give continual thanks for.”
Another group delighted to participate was South Lake Marine Corps League: Detachment 1120, led by Sgt. Major Collin A. Cotterell, which marched into the chapel. The solemnity of their march added reverence to the line-up, despite their jovial interactions with the students greeting them as they entered the auditorium.
“We have attended every veterans chapel here and present colors with open arms,” Cotterell said. “It’s the Marine Corps birthday today and every Marine, young or old, considers it an honor and privilege to be out and giving back in the community.”
As for the program itself, it started with Uncle Sam (portrayed by Josh Norton, history teacher for grades 8-10) leading younger grade students waving flags into the chapel. Norton was more than glad portraying Uncle Sam, as presented him the opportunity to teach his students about honoring those who allow us to be free in this country.
“Do you like coming to school, learning about Jesus,” he asked. “Thank veterans for it.”
Like Engle, Norton has relatives who served. In his instance both his maternal and paternal grandfathers, now deceased, served in World War II.
In another part of the program, three high school students gave voice to veterans — young and old, PTSD victims, and battled-scarred — with original writings, which were selected by a committee of teachers.
Emma Johnson read her original poem “Bittersweet Symphony,” a brutal but accurate depiction of the emotional toll war has on its participants. Her poem drew its inspiration from her grandmother, a Navy nurse in Vietnam.
Johnson is consider enlisting next year after taking the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery. Although she does not want to be a nurse, she plans on following in her grandmother’s footsteps.
“My grandmother, Sandra Mock Johnson, is amazing, and I look up to her.”
An essay, “Gratitude for a Young Veteran,” expresses appreciation to those who, with their whole lives ahead of them, choose to serve, knowing they are putti and perhaps laying down their lives for others.
Written by Becca Danapilis, reminded those present how much sacrifice was and is required of enlisted men and women and their families.
The theme of the cost was iterated through an essay by Wyatt Zagray, “Why Celebrate Veterans on Veteran’s Day.”
“Nearly 22 veterans commit suicide every day,” said Zagray. “Mental health is a big concern with service people. What they go through needs to be talked about and an awareness needs to be spread about PTSD.”
The topic is a particularly personal one for Zagray, since both his grandfathers are veterans; plus Zagray will be shipping out January 2022 for Marine Corps training. He tested high for an intelligence/counterintelligence role.
“All my life, my dream was to be accepted into a military position. The best thing I can do is to give back to my country,” he said.
This year’s keynote speaker was Tim Sullivan. After enlisting, he originally entered the Navy to have adventures and avoid homework. He quickly learned otherwise.
Stepping into a position with any of the United States Armed Forces meant/means taking on responsibilities requiring much of study, research, and no going home. He quickly learned if he wanted to survive his training, he was going to have to get his focus under control and learn to manage his ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).
He steered his own story into encouragement for the students to do their homework, so they could find their passions in life.
Sullivan, whose deployments included NATO operations in Bosnia, a support mission to rescue a downed American fighter pilot, counter-narcotics operations in South America, and intelligence-gathering missions from the Persian Gulf to the South China Sea has seen a lot of the world with his brothers-in-arms.
“Remembering the guys I served with, getting in contact with them even after a long time, it’s easy and part of what makes Veterans Day special,” he said. “They gave me life skills. When we talk, we have a common bond that only we understand.”
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
The tribute to veterans on Veterans Day is a project of passion for Dr. Dawn Engle, who heads Real Life Christian Academy. It is a school-wide program in which all 545 students — with approximately 25% of students having a direct connection to family members who serve or served — as well as parents, faculty and staff participate.
All show their appreciation and pride in country with flag waving, personalized cards for veterans in attendance, red paper poppies at the door, murals of the American flag made from individualized student art, and a presentation either by singing, oration, sign-language, or traditional flag stance.