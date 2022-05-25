It’s hard to believe we have come to the end of another school year so quickly. The last day of class for students was Friday, May 27, and now they should be off to enjoy what I hope will be a safe, relaxing and fun summer break.
I want to congratulate everyone on a great year and highlight just a few of the achievements of the class of 2022.
More than 100 of our graduates earned an associate’s degree from Lake-Sumter State College in conjunction with their high school diploma.
Forty of our students in the Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education — or AICE — program at Leesburg High School met the requirements to graduate with a certified AICE diploma.
Twenty students earned an AP Capstone diploma through their College Board coursework and exams.
Close to 50% of our graduates earned an industry certification, giving them the experience and credentials to hit the ground running with their careers or with a higher level of education and training.
These acceleration opportunities will give our graduates a competitive edge as they move on to their next great adventure, and we’ll have even more acceleration opportunities for the classes that will follow them.
For example, we have expanded the AICE program currently in place for high school students to include Oak Park, Carver and Umatilla middle schools next year, with more to come. We are also starting an International Baccalaureate program next year for students who want a different kind of academic challenge.
We were so excited this year to grow our construction academies and add aviation and criminal justice to our growing list of Career and Technical Education opportunities.
Next year, we will add an Emergency Medical Technician component in partnership with Lake Technical College, giving our students yet another career path to explore with job training, employability skills and industry certifications.
We have a lot to be proud of from this school year and so much to look forward to next year. In the meantime, I hope all of our students and families enjoy a great summer break.
I look forward to seeing students return in August, ready to learn.