In an effort to improve direct communication with families, Lake County Schools is launching a weekly video series called “Super Sunday with Superintendent Diane Kornegay.”
The first video, “The Top 5 Things You Need to Know for Back-to-School,” was held on Aug. 1. A link will be emailed directly to parents and posted on the district’s social media and web pages.
Future topics include a welcome back message for the first week of school, tips for parental engagement, budget highlights and a peek into Lake Pointe Academy, the district’s newest school.
“There are so many good news stories coming from our schools, and we want to do a better job of making sure parents are aware of them,” Kornegay said.
Along with the “Super Sunday” video series, the district plans to start a speakers bureau to discuss district news face-to-face with community groups, share more written pieces with local media, and launch a podcast for a deeper dive into local education topics and to highlight student and staff achievements.
“We work best when we work in partnership with parents and other stakeholders, and the strength of any good partnership is communication,” Kornegay said. “I’m excited about sharing our good news with parents, helping them learn more about what’s happening in our schools, and working together to do great things for the students of Lake County.”
Sherri Owens in the communications officer for Lake County Schools.
Email: owenss@lake.k12.fl.us