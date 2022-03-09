Women: We Mean Business
This event brings together women business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, for an evening of networking, to learn from each other and gain motivation from an inspiring keynote speaker.
Tuesday, Mar 8. 4-7 p.m.; $15; Ocala in-person
Protecting Your Brand with Trademarks and Service Marks
Learn how to protect your brand, whether you’re just starting your entrepreneurial journey, or have been at it for a few years.
Monday, Mar 14. 5 p.m. Free Online
Real World Selling
Improve your sales success by understanding the personality types of your clients and adapting accordingly.
Tuesday, Mar 15. 7 p.m. Free Online
How to Start a Home-Based Business
There are many things to consider when starting up a home based business. Start here.
Wednesday, Mar 16., 5:30 p.m. Free Online
Learn the Basics of Google Ads
Learn how to reach more customers and grow your business with Google Ads.
Thursday, Mar 17. 1 p.m. Free Online
Selling Like Your Business Depends On It
Learn some simple ways to improve your sales results and grow the business from an expert sales trainer.
Tuesday, Mar 22. 7 p.m. Free Online
Financial Statements and Analysis
Learn about key financial reports: Cash Flow Statement, Profit & Loss Statement, and Balance Sheet.
Wednesday, Mar 23. 5:30 p.m. Free Online
Learn to Successfully Qualify for an SBA 7(a) Loan
Many businesses will need outside financing at some time. Often an SBA backed loan will be the right solution.
Thursday, Mar 24. 1 p.m. Free Online
Making Sense of Online Marketing
If you’re just getting started with online marketing or not seeing the results you’ve hoped for...this session is for you.
Thursday, Mar 29. 7 p.m. Free Online
Win Customers with Your Website
Your website has to attract and engage visitors, educate them about your products & services to convert them into customers.
Wednesday, Mar 30. 7 p.m. Free Online
Introduction to Google Analytics
Learn how to set up and start to use Google Analytics to understand how people engage with your website.
Thursday, Mar 31. 1 p.m. Free Online
How to Blog for SEO
Explore how you can use Blogs to both reach your customers and increase your visibility in search engines.
Tuesday, Apr 5. 5:30 p.m. Free Online
Introduction to Social Media
Social Media “Boot Camp” provides a high-level understanding of how to begin marketing your business using social media.
Wednesday, Apr 6. 6 p.m. Free Online
Key Staff in a Startup
Explore people attributes that it takes to operate a business successfully including Visionary, Leaders, Managers, and Doers.
Tuesday, Apr 12. 7 p.m. Free Online
Recession-Proof Your Business
Tough times can be overcome. Learn about things that you can do to improve the health of your business.
Wednesday, Apr 13. 6 p.m. Free Online
Negotiating for Fun and Profit
Better negotiation skills lead to better sales results. Learns tricks of the trade that will improve your abilities in this area.
Tuesday, Apr 19. 7 p.m. Free Online
Deep Dive into FaceBook
Learn if Facebook is really the best platform to drive your particular business, and how organic versus paid advertising works.
Thursday, Apr 21. 10:00am Free Online
Get More Opens with Great Subject Lines
Get tips and plenty of examples to get you writing subject lines that work to convince someone to open your email.
Tuesday, Apr 26. 7:00pm Free Online
Get Started with QuickBooks (QB01)
Basic QuickBooks Online class will show you why tracking your finances is important to being successful in your business.
Wednesday, Apr 27. 7:00pm Free Online
INTERESTED?
Register at: https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6