Unless otherwise indicated, all seminars are free and online
Deep Dive into FaceBook
Learn if Facebook is really the best platform to drive your particular business, and how organic versus paid advertising works.
Thursday, Apr 21. 10 p.m.
Pricing for Fun and Profit
Learn how to analyze costs so that you can better leverage various pricing models.
Friday, Apr 22. 10 p.m. $20
Get More Opens with Great Subject Lines
Get tips and plenty of examples to get you writing subject lines that work to convince someone to open your email.
Tuesday, Apr 26. 7 p.m.
Make Your Website Work for You in 2022
Learn how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports your goals.
Wednesday, Apr 27. 10 p.m.
Get Started with QuickBooks (QB01)
Basic QuickBooks Online class will show you why tracking your finances is important to being successful in your business.
Wednesday, Apr 27. 7 p.m.
Website Planning 101
Whether you’re building it yourself, working with a pro, or looking to revamp your existing site, getting organized is the key.
Tuesday, May 3. 7 p.m.
Digital Ads
Explore many industry secrets that can help you properly and effectively advertise online with social media.
Wednesday, May 4. 6 p.m.
Starting Your New Business
We’ll guide you through the steps necessary for starting your new business.
Wednesday, May 11. 6 p.m.
How Data Analytics Can Help Your Business
Data analytics is all about turning your raw business data into actionable knowledge. Learn the basics.
Thursday, May 12. 7 p.m.
Marketing Your Business
Explore various marketing strategies and learn many practical marketing tips that you can apply to your business.
Saturday, May 14. 9:30 p.m.
Should You Start a Business?
How do you know if it is YOUR time to start a business?
Monday, May 16. 7 p.m.
Content Marketing
Learn how to better create engaging content and get your prospects into a sales funnel and advance them quickly.
Thursday, May 19. 10 p.m.
6 Creative Ways to Use Automation
Small businesses can incorporate automation in some very simple, effective, and creative ways.
Tuesday, May 24. 7 p.m.
Accepting Cryptocurrency as a Payment Option
Learn about this growing trend and what it will take for your business to accept crypto as payment.
Thursday, May 26. 6 p.m.
Funding Your Business
Explore the various sources of funds for new or existing business, the lending criteria and how these approaches differ.
Saturday, May 28. 9:30 p.m.
