JUNE 8

Learn the basics of Google ads: 10 a.m.

 

Becoming a QuickBooks power user (QB03); 6 p.m.

 

JUNE 9

How to protect your intellectual property: 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 11

How to start a nonprofit: 10 a.m.

 

JUNE 13

Selling more and greater profits on Amazon: 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 14

Determining product profit potential and target market: 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 15

Financial Series Part 1 of 3: Introduction to bookkeeping for small business: 5:30 p.m.

 

Starting your new business: 6 p.m.

 

JUNE 16

 How to set a price for your product or service: 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 18

7 tips for success on LinkedIn: 10 a.m.

 

JUNE 20

Getting the most out of your Amazon ad budget: 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 21

How to get started in importing/exporting: 6 p.m.

 

Starting a food truck: 6 p.m.

 

JUNE 22

Introduction to Google Analytics: 10 a.m.

 

Generational marketing: Reach and acquire 4 generations of customers: 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 23

Paychex: Human Resource trends for 2022: 9 a.m.

 

JUNE 26

Using reference solutions to grow your business: 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 28

Social sellingL How business is done today: 7 p.m.

 

JUNE 29

Creating content that connects: 7 p.m.

 

JUNE 30

Franchises: An easier way to owning a business: 5:30 p.m.

 

JULY 2

Introduction to social media: 10 a.m.

 

JULY 6

Price your product for profit right from the start: 5:30 p.m.

 

JULY 7

How do I start a home-based business in Florida: 5:30 p.m.

 

JULY 9

Tax boot camp for small business owners: 10 a.m.

 

JULY 12

Understand email analytics; 6 p.m.

 

JULY 13

Financial Series part 1 of 3: Introduction to bookkeeping for small business: 5:30 p.m.

 

JULY 14

Where can I find financing for my small business: 5:30 p.m.

 

JULY 16

Should I own a small business: 9:30 a.m.

 

JULY 19

Get started with QuickBooks (QB01): 6 p.m.

 

JULY 20

Planning your website for online success: 7 p.m.

 

JULY 21

Building your financial plan: 6 p.m.

 

JULY 26

How to write effective marketing emails for any situation: 7 p.m.

 

JULY 27

Branding or marketing? How to use both to solidify trust and customer loyalty: 5:30 p.m.

 

JULY 30

Starting your new business: 9:30 a.m.

 

