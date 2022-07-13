Editor’s note: All events are free and online unless otherwise indicated. To register for the seminars visit: https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6

JULY 13

Financial series (1 of 3) - Introduction to bookkeeping for small businesses: 5:30 p.m.

JULY 14

Content marketing: Moving your prospects and customers through your sales funnel: 10 a.m.

Sell online with Google’s e-commerce tools: noon

Where can I find financing for my small business: 5:30 p.m.

JULY 16

Should I own a small business: 9:30 a.m.

JULY 19

Get started with QuickBooks: 6 p.m.

The business plan: What it is and why do I need one: 5:30 p.m.

JULY 20

Perfecciona tu discurso de ascendsor:  5:30 p.m.

Planning your website for online success: 7 p.m.

How to leverage your personality to sell more (2 of 3): 5:30 p.m.

Marketing your business: 6 p.m.

JULY 21

Is crowdfunding right for my business: 6 p.m.

Building your financial plan: 6 p.m.

JULY 22

Make your website work for you in 2022: noon

JULY 25

Accepting cryptocurrency as a payment option: 6 0.m.

JULY 26

How to write effective marketing emails for any situation: 5:30 p.m.

How to manage your business with KPIs: 5:30 p.m.

Building your business plan: 6 p.m.

