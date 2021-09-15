 Throughout the year, SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Sumter, Marion and Lake counties, offers business training workshops to help business owners to succeed.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, local in-person workshops are currently online. The following will be taking place the remainder of September and all of October:

 

SEPT. 15

Get your local business on Google Search and Maps

Learn how local businesses can connect with customers on Google Search and Maps 

Quickbooks Power User

Learn about the basic reports and how to create them for your company using Quickbooks Online

 

SEPT. 23

Promote Your Business with Podcasts

Podcasting is an overlooked opportunity to share your business and grow your brand. It’s easier than you might think

 

SEPT. 28

Power of Texting for Business

For marketing and selling, texting has changed the way consumers are shopping

 

SEPT. 30

Grow Your Business with Pinterest

For many businesses, Pinterest is an invaluable marketing tool

 

OCT. 12

Understanding Your Prospect’s Buying Process

Your sales success rate can blossom if you understand the process from the buyer’s prospective.

 

OCT. 13

Learn the Basics of Google Ads

Learn how to reach more customers and grow your business with Google Ads

We Mean Business

In-person event bringing together women entrepreneurs for an evening of networking, to learn from each other and gain motivation from an inspiring speaker

 

OCT. 19

Growing Your Consulting Business

Turn your professional expertise into a profitable consulting business

OCT. 21 

How to Stop Landing in the SPAM folder

Improve your sending reputation so that your emails get to the inbox

 

OCT. 27

How to Protect Your Business from Risks (TRUIST)

The pandemic has increased business risks, like exposure to cyber fraud, lawsuits and changed overall risk tolerance for many businesses

 

OCT. 28

Website Planning 101

How to plan for an effective business website that will enhance your business

 

INTERESTED?

To learn more, contact SCORE Mid-Florida, 11962 County Road 101, #302, The Villages. Call 352-399-0050, or visit: https://midflorida.score.org 

 

Harry Spaight is a volunteer with SCORE Mid-Florida.

 

