Throughout the year, SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Sumter, Marion and Lake counties, offers business training workshops to help business owners to succeed.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, local in-person workshops are currently online. The following will be taking place the remainder of September and all of October:
SEPT. 15
Get your local business on Google Search and Maps
Learn how local businesses can connect with customers on Google Search and Maps
Quickbooks Power User
Learn about the basic reports and how to create them for your company using Quickbooks Online
SEPT. 23
Promote Your Business with Podcasts
Podcasting is an overlooked opportunity to share your business and grow your brand. It’s easier than you might think
SEPT. 28
Power of Texting for Business
For marketing and selling, texting has changed the way consumers are shopping
SEPT. 30
Grow Your Business with Pinterest
For many businesses, Pinterest is an invaluable marketing tool
OCT. 12
Understanding Your Prospect’s Buying Process
Your sales success rate can blossom if you understand the process from the buyer’s prospective.
OCT. 13
Learn the Basics of Google Ads
Learn how to reach more customers and grow your business with Google Ads
We Mean Business
In-person event bringing together women entrepreneurs for an evening of networking, to learn from each other and gain motivation from an inspiring speaker
OCT. 19
Growing Your Consulting Business
Turn your professional expertise into a profitable consulting business
OCT. 21
How to Stop Landing in the SPAM folder
Improve your sending reputation so that your emails get to the inbox
OCT. 27
How to Protect Your Business from Risks (TRUIST)
The pandemic has increased business risks, like exposure to cyber fraud, lawsuits and changed overall risk tolerance for many businesses
OCT. 28
Website Planning 101
How to plan for an effective business website that will enhance your business
INTERESTED?
To learn more, contact SCORE Mid-Florida, 11962 County Road 101, #302, The Villages. Call 352-399-0050, or visit: https://midflorida.score.org
Harry Spaight is a volunteer with SCORE Mid-Florida.