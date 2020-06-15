SCORE, a mentor-based non-profit organization that supports small business, has created a special section on its website, the Coronavirus Hub: Industry Resources, to help businesses get back up and running after pandemic shut-downs.
Visit https://www.score.org/coronavirus-industry-resources for checklists and action plans related to specific industries, including retail and restaurants, as well as blogs and other resources.
SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to helping small businesses achieve their goals through education and mentorship. Its work is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration and has a nationwide network of 10,000-plus volunteers.