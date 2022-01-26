Introduction to Bookkeeping for Small Business
Proper bookkeeping with the right technology and financial analysis makes businesses successful.
Wednesday, Jan 26. 5:30 p.m., Free Online
Pinterest 201: How to Get Started Using Pinterest in a Weekend
Take the next steps in leveraging Pinterest for your business.
Thursday, Jan 27. 7 p.m., Free Online
Make Your Website Work for You in 2022
Learn how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports your business goals.
Friday, Jan 28. 1 p.m., Free Online
ESB4 – Successfully Marketing Your Business
Proper management of finances is crucial to any business’s success and a special set of skills is needed.
Saturday, Jan 29. 9 a.m., Free Online
How to Start a Non-Profit
An expert overview of what is needed to form a non-profit organization.
Tuesday, Feb 8. 10 a.m., Online $20 Registration Fee
How to Win More Often in Sales
This webinar will highlight some strategies to help you win more sales, more often.
Tuesday, Feb 8. 7 p.m., Free Online
Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps
Learn about Google My Business, a free tool to help your business connect with customers on Google Search and Maps.
Thursday, Feb 10. 1 p.m., Free Online
Pinterest 301: Creating a Strategy for Your Business
Expert advice on how Pinterest can be an effective marketing strategy for your business.
Thursday, Feb 10. 5:30 p.m., Free Online
Introduction to Government Contracting
This “Intro” class outlines seven steps that are essential to achieving success in the government marketplace.
Wednesday, Feb 16. 10 a.m., Free Online
Reach Customers Online with Google
Learn how customers find your business online and how to promote your business.
Tuesday, Feb 22. 1 p.m., Free Online
Look Great in the Inbox: The 7 Don’ts of Email Design
First impressions matter – how are you doing with your business emails? Learn tips, techniques, and tools to improve.
Tuesday, Feb 22. 7 p.m., Free Online
Technology Tools that Improve Your Back Office
Learn about technology tools that successful business owners use for bookkeeping, paying bills, payroll, document collection and management, inventory, and management analysis.
Wednesday, Feb 23. 5:30 p.m., Free Online
TO REGISTER