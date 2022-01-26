comp girl

Introduction to Bookkeeping for Small Business

Proper bookkeeping with the right technology and financial analysis makes businesses successful. 

Wednesday, Jan 26. 5:30 p.m., Free Online

Pinterest 201: How to Get Started Using Pinterest in a Weekend

Take the next steps in leveraging Pinterest for your business.

Thursday, Jan 27. 7 p.m., Free Online

Make Your Website Work for You in 2022

Learn how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports your business goals.

Friday, Jan 28. 1 p.m., Free Online

ESB4 – Successfully Marketing Your Business

Proper management of finances is crucial to any business’s success and a special set of skills is needed.

Saturday, Jan 29. 9 a.m., Free Online

How to Start a Non-Profit

An expert overview of what is needed to form a non-profit organization.

Tuesday, Feb 8. 10 a.m., Online $20 Registration Fee

How to Win More Often in Sales

This webinar will highlight some strategies to help you win more sales, more often.

Tuesday, Feb 8. 7 p.m., Free Online

Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps

Learn about Google My Business, a free tool to help your business connect with customers on Google Search and Maps.

Thursday, Feb 10. 1 p.m., Free Online

Pinterest 301: Creating a Strategy for Your Business

Expert advice on how Pinterest can be an effective marketing strategy for your business.

Thursday, Feb 10. 5:30 p.m., Free Online

Introduction to Government Contracting

This “Intro” class outlines seven steps that are essential to achieving success in the government marketplace.

Wednesday, Feb 16. 10 a.m., Free Online

Reach Customers Online with Google

Learn how customers find your business online and how to promote your business.

Tuesday, Feb 22. 1 p.m., Free Online

Look Great in the Inbox:                                               The 7 Don’ts of Email Design

First impressions matter – how are you doing with your business emails? Learn tips, techniques, and tools to improve.

Tuesday, Feb 22. 7 p.m., Free Online

Technology Tools that Improve Your Back Office

Learn about technology tools that successful business owners use for bookkeeping, paying bills, payroll, document collection and management, inventory, and management analysis. 

Wednesday, Feb 23. 5:30 p.m., Free Online

