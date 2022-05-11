All classes are online and free unless otherwise indicated
MAY 11
Starting your new business - 6 p.m.
MAY 12
How data analytics can help your business - 7 p.m.
MAY 14
Marketing your business - 9:30 a.m.
MAY 16
Should you start a business - 7 p.m.
MAY 19
Content marketing: Moving your prospects through your sales funnel - 10 a.m.
MAY 21
Funding your business - 9:30 a.m.
MAY 23
Delivering excellent customer service on social media - noon
MAY 24
Six creative ways to use automation - 7 p.m.
MAY 26
Accepting cryptocurrency as a payment option - 6 p.m.
JUNE 2
Legal checklist for startups - 5:30 p.m.
JUNE 6
Getting your physical products on Amazon - 5:30 p.m.
JUNE 7
Improve your business social media- 7 p.m.
JUNE 8
Learn the basics of Google ads - p.m.
JUNE 9
How to protect your intellectual property - 5:30 p.m.
JUNE 11
How to start a nonprofit - 10 a.m.
JUNE 13
Selling more and greater profits on Amazon - 5:30 p.m.
JUNE 14
Determining product profit potential and target market - 5:30 p.m.
JUNE 15
Financial series Part 1 of 3: Introduction to bookkeeping for small business - 5:30 p.m.
JUNE 15
Starting your new business - 6 p.m.
JUNE 16
How to set a price for your product or service - 5:30 p.m.
JUNE 18
Seven tips for success on LinkedIn - 6 p.m.
JUNE 20
Getting the most out of your Amazon ad budget - 5:30 p.m.
JUNE 21
How to get started in importing/exporting - in Ocala - 6 p.m.
JUNE 22
Introduction to Google analytics - 10 a.m.
JUNE 22
Generational marketing-Reach and acquire four generations of customers -5:30 p.m.
JUNE 23
Paychex: Human resources trends - 9 a.m.
JUNE 26
Using reference solutions to grow your business - 5:30 p.m.
JUNE 27
Legal steps for buying/selling a business - 7 p.m.
JUNE 28
Social selling: How business is done today - 7 p.m.
JUNE 29
Creating content that connects - 7 p.m.
JUNE 30
Franchises: An easier way to owning a business - 5:30 p.m.