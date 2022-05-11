All classes are online and free unless otherwise indicated

 

MAY 11

Starting your new business - 6 p.m.

 

MAY 12

How data analytics can help your business - 7 p.m.

 

MAY 14

Marketing your business - 9:30 a.m.

 

MAY 16

 Should you start a business - 7 p.m.

 

MAY 19

Content marketing: Moving your prospects through your sales funnel - 10 a.m.

 

MAY 21

Funding your business - 9:30 a.m.

 

MAY 23

Delivering excellent customer service on social media -  noon

 

MAY 24

Six creative ways to use automation - 7 p.m.

 

MAY 26

Accepting cryptocurrency as a payment option - 6 p.m.

 

JUNE 2

Legal checklist for startups - 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 6

Getting your physical products on Amazon - 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 7

 Improve your business social media- 7 p.m.

 

JUNE 8

Learn the basics of Google ads -  p.m.

 

JUNE 9

How to protect your intellectual property - 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 11

How to start a nonprofit - 10 a.m.

 

JUNE 13

Selling more and greater profits on Amazon - 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 14

Determining product profit potential and target market - 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 15

Financial series Part 1 of 3: Introduction to bookkeeping for small business - 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 15

Starting your new business - 6 p.m.

 

JUNE 16

How to set a price for your product or service - 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 18

Seven tips for success on LinkedIn - 6 p.m.

 

JUNE 20

Getting the most out of your Amazon ad budget - 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 21

How to get started in importing/exporting - in Ocala - 6  p.m.

 

JUNE 22

Introduction to Google analytics - 10 a.m.

 

JUNE 22

Generational marketing-Reach and acquire four generations of customers -5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 23

Paychex: Human resources trends -  9 a.m.

 

JUNE 26

Using reference solutions to grow your business - 5:30 p.m.

 

JUNE 27

Legal steps for buying/selling a business - 7 p.m.

 

JUNE 28

Social selling: How business is done today - 7 p.m.

 

JUNE 29

Creating content that connects - 7 p.m.

 

JUNE 30

Franchises: An easier way to owning a business - 5:30 p.m.

 

