May 22 was a special day for a number of U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, as some graduated from the program while others received awards, in addition to others officially appointed to upper ranks.
The ceremony was held at the Black Box Theater at the Arts and Recreation Center, courtesy of Suzanne O’Shea and her staff in helping prepare the facility.
Several highlights marked the occasion. Several years ago, an award named for Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway was created. This award is presented to the cadet who exemplifies the Chief’s commitment to leadership and excellence in service to their team. This year the award went to Petty Officer First Class Rahel Van Der Riet.
Another person associated with the Clermont Police Department, Officer LeSean Biggs, who volunteers with the battalion as Color Guard officer and is himself a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer, was recognized with the Instructor Of The Year award, as selected by the cadet leadership.
Honored guest speaker this year was Navy Captain (Ret.) Rock Daze, a former F-14 Top Gun pilot.
In addition, there were representatives from the Sea Cadet National Headquarters; members of Alfred William Suggs VFW Post 5277; Daughters of the American Revolution; the local Submarine Veterans South Lake Base; and members of the Central Florida Navy League.
Three Chief Petty Officers graduated this year: Command CPO Kurt Schindele, CPO Jason Garcia and CPO Hansel Lugo-Ramos.
Also conducted was a Change of Command ceremony, officially turning over the reins of the battalion from outgoing Command Chief Kurt Schindele, to the incoming Command Chief Joseph “Joey” Walter.
(Editor’s note: Kurt Schindele is the son of Gary M. Schindele.)
Lt. Gary M. Schindele, USNSCC, is the Commanding Officer Clermont Battalion U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps. He may be reached at: co@clermontbattalion.com or www.clermontbattalion.com