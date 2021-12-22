TAVARES—Lake County Board Chairman Sean Parks was unanimously elected chairman of the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) Governing Board at the agency’s meeting on Dec. 9. Chairman Parks, who previously served the board as Vice Chair, will serve a one-year term as Chairman.
“I am honored to serve as chairman of the Central Florida Expressway Authority, as transportation infrastructure is a key driver in supporting economic prosperity and quality of life in Lake County and the Greater Orlando area,” said Parks.
The Central Florida Expressway Authority’s Governing Board oversees the agency’s policies and guides its direction. The board consists of 10 non-paid members from public and private sectors. Parks serves as the representative for Lake County and has been on the board for four years.
ABOUT THE CENTRAL FLORIDA EXPRESSWAY AUTHORITY
