Lake County Board of County Commission chairman Sean Parks was unanimously elected vice chairman of the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) at its recent board meeting.
The Central Florida Expressway Authority’s governing board oversees the agency’s policies and guides its direction. The board consists of 10 non-paid members from public and private sectors. Parks serves as the representative for Lake County.
Governing board members elect a chair to serve a one-year term. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was unanimously elected chairman and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will serve as treasurer.