70+ applicants, 46 qualified, narrowed to 15 …
Council Members contracted with the consulting group Strategic Government Resources to conduct a nationwide search in its quest for a new city manager.
That process closed July 5, according to Communications Director Kathryn Deen, who herself is leaving the employ of the City; her final day is Aug. 13, as she and her husband are relocating.
The position was also advertised on its Facebook and LinkedIn pages.
More than 70 applications came in, of which 46 were deemed qualified. From those 46, the list was winnowed down by Council Members to 15. The council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 18. The special meeting is open to the public. From there the finalists will be invited for a two-day in-person interview process Sept. 9-10.