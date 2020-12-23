The local genealogy group wishes all a happy holiday season: This time of year is all about the family. Even though we cannot be together in person, we are in spirit. Remember to share the family stories over Zoom, email the favorite recipes and enjoy a toast to loved ones who are no longer here to celebrate.
Maybe this is an excellent time to start documenting the family tree as you reminisce about your relatives and the times you had together.
Looking forward to 2021, Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society will continue Zoom educational programs geared to those who wish to preserve and archive the family tree for the next generation of genealogists. To learn how to start your research, organize and keep documents safe, understand your DNA results and preserve those memories to share, join the society on Zoom. Go to PastfindersSLC.org for a schedule of Zoom classes and instructions on how to sign up. All classes are free and open to the public. You also can follow the group on Facebook: PastfindersofSL.